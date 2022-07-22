Overview

Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Borden works at Advanced Neurosurgery Inc in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.