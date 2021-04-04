See All Dermatologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Jonathan Bonchak, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Bonchak, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.

Dr. Bonchak works at Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in New Berlin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milwaukee Kidney Associates Sc
    1575 N Rivercenter Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 283-8444
  2. 2
    Advanced Healthcare S.c.
    12901 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 787-5200
  3. 3
    Aurora Health Center Edgerton
    6901 W Edgerton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 421-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Rash
Mole Evaluation
Warts
Rash
Mole Evaluation

Warts Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Dr Bonchak is the best doctor! He is thorough, listens to you when you explain issues you are having, offers you the best solution to resolve your issue. Very friendly and caring. Awesome doctor!
    — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Bonchak, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053670307
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    • Dermatology
