Dr. Jonathan Bock, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Bock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Bock works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology- Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital
    8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Throat Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Botox® Injection
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Endoscopic Laser Laryngeal Cancer Surgery
Endoscopic Zenker's Diverticulum Surgery
Enlarged Turbinates
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fiberoptic Laryngoscopy
Geographic Tongue
Glossectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngotracheal Reconstruction
Larynx Repair
Leukoplakia
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Medical Management of Acid Reflux
Nasal Polyp
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pharyngitis
Professional Voice Disorders
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Spasmodic Dysphonia
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2017
    Dr Bock is so kind, patient and compassionate. I have told so many people about him. I am going through a trying time in my life and I know if I have complications he will be there for me. I cannot say enough about him and if you are looking for a doctor who specializes in throat issues, I recommend him highly. He treats you with dignity and respect and you know when he is seeing you that you have his undivided attention. I am so grateful that I was referred to him.
    Milwaukee, WI — May 27, 2017
    About Dr. Jonathan Bock, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306055868
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics|Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Medical Education
    • MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
