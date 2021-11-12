Dr. Jonathan Bloomberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bloomberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Bloomberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bloomberg works at
Locations
Co the Bloomberg Institute910 Skokie Blvd Ste 106, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 291-0088
North Shore Counseling Ltd.425 Huehl Rd Bldg 19B, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 291-0088Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been with Dr. J.B. for about 10+ years, and I'm 24 years old now. Fantastic psychiatrist that has a unique outlook on combining therapy and medicine to help people work through mental health/death/trauma. I recommend highly for kids, young adults dealing with tough issues.
About Dr. Jonathan Bloomberg, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336322924
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloomberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloomberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomberg works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloomberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloomberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.