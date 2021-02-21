Overview

Dr. Jonathan Block, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Lewis County General Hospital, MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Block works at Associated Medical Professionals, PPLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.