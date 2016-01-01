Overview

Dr. Jonathan Blau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Blau works at Innovative Pain & Spine Physicians in Encino, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.