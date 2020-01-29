Dr. Jonathan Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Black, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
1
Carolina Allergy & Asthma Consultants1 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 929-0290
2
Carolina Allergy & Asthma Consultants100 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 340, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 407-0701
- 3 115 Blarney Dr Ste 113, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 788-8603
4
University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Black truly listened to my concerns, built rapport with my child, proposed testing and a treatment plan. He is attentive and pays attention to detail and put me at ease. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of an allergist.
About Dr. Jonathan Black, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
