Dr. Jonathan Bingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Bingham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton.
Coordinated Health Primary Care-bethlehem2300 Highland Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 861-8080
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
I've had Dr Bingham for several years now after leaving my previous urologist who in my opinion was horrible and lost all confidence and respect with him. I'm very happy and have full confidence with Dr. Bingham
- English, Spanish
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
