Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tlc Eyecare & Laser Centerseye Center of Toledo3000 Regency Ct Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (877) 852-8463
-
2
Specialty Eye Institute1801 W Maumee St Ste 125, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (800) 832-2015Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
I had a visit today to make sure I did not have a retina rip. He seemed very busy and did not explain much.(I was lucky if he told me who he was)Although his nursing staff was very friendly and they explained everything to me and were very helpful.However he did seem knowledgeable (from the procedure is nurse told me he was going to do).
About Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497750574
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.