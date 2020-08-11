Overview

Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Bernstein Allergy Group in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.