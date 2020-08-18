Overview

Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Orange County Foot & Ankle Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.