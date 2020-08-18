See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Bennett works at Orange County Foot & Ankle Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
10 (122)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
8 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM
Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM
8 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange County Foot and Ankle Group Inc.
    300 N Euclid St Ste A, Fullerton, CA 92832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 832-0271
  2. 2
    Orange County Foot and Ankle Grp
    17400 Irvine Blvd Ste J, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 832-0271
  3. 3
    Tustin - Irvine Office
    2492 Walnut Ave Ste 220, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 888-6860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett?

    Aug 18, 2020
    Last week I saw Dr. Bennett for an infection in my nail bed. He recommended removing my toe nail. I was so nervous and apprehensive. His calm demeanor made me feel better. I followed the post op instructions and am looking forward to a healthy toenail growing back. Dr. Bennett and his staff are caring and know how to comfort their patients.
    Jennifer Gause — Aug 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bennett to family and friends

    Dr. Bennett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bennett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM.

    About Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497850325
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.