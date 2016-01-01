Dr. Jonathan Bellew, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bellew, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Bellew, DO is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Bellew completed a residency at Valley Hospital Medical Center. He currently practices at The Skin Docs and is affiliated with Mid-columbia Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
The Skin Docs - Las Vegas2860 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 551-9487Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mohave Skin & Cancer Center2928 LAKE EAST DR, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 254-1588
Mohave Skin & Cancer Clinic3650 South Pointe Cir Ste 106, Laughlin, NV 89029 Directions (800) 447-8405
Mohave Skin & Cancer Clinic3801 Santa Rosa Dr Ste B, Kingman, AZ 86401 Directions (928) 453-8444
More MD2010 Injo Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (800) 447-8405Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jonathan Bellew, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Arizona State University
Admitting Hospitals
- Mid-columbia Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Bellew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellew has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellew.
