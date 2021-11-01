Dr. Jonathan Bekenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bekenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Bekenstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Bekenstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates - Johnston-Willis1011 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 288-2742Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bekenstein?
May have to wait but def worth it. Always caring, always understanding. Only Dr. to get my sfn and headaches under control.
About Dr. Jonathan Bekenstein, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1649298266
Education & Certifications
- University Nc Hosps University Nc
- University Nc Hosps University Nc
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bekenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bekenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bekenstein works at
Dr. Bekenstein has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bekenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.