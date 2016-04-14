Dr. Beamer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Beamer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Beamer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Beamer works at
Locations
Edward. J. Neidhardt Mbr.103 S Saint Francis Dr Unit C, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Directions (505) 466-4701
Kumara Hampton Therapy LLC11 Calle Medico Ste 4, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 466-4701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A superb therapist.
About Dr. Jonathan Beamer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beamer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beamer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beamer.
