Dr. Jonathan Baum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Baum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Baum works at
Locations
Jersey Shore Monmouth Family Medicine Group P C.3499 US Highway 9 Ste 2B, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-1199Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baum is an amazing Dr.! It is obvious he cares for his patient's and their well being. He delivered my first child and was amazing. Unfortunately I had to leave the practice due to my experience with his colleague Dr. Lucas during the birth of my second child. It's unfortunate because I would recommend Dr. Baum to everyone but due to his affiliation with Dr. Lucas will recommend everyone I know stay as far away from the practice as they can for their own safety and the safety of their babies
About Dr. Jonathan Baum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760421978
Education & Certifications
- Ny U/Downtown Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Bucknell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum works at
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baum speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.