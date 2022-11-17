Overview

Dr. Jonathan Baskin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Baskin works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.