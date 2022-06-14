Dr. Jonathan M Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan M Barrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan M Barrett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Oakgrove1818 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 772-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrett's initial exam was very thorough and thoughtful. He had reviewed my chart and addressed every medical issue of mine. I have many. I have left messages adressing 2 separate medical issues and he has replied quickly. He has an engaging bedside manner and made me feel welcome and important to his practice.
About Dr. Jonathan M Barrett, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1851825509
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.