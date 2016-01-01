Dr. Jonathan Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Baron, MD is a dermatologist in Santa Ana, CA. Dr. Baron completed a residency at U Ariz. He currently practices at Southern California Dermatology, Santa Ana, CA. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Southern California Dermatology, Inc1125 E 17th St Ste W248, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 547-5151
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1982686333
- U Ariz
- U Ariz
- University of Arizona
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baron speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
