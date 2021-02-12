Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York City,Ny and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Locations
Retina Care Center PC1255 Highway 70 Ste 22, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 905-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
There are no words that can possibly express the exceptional care I have received from Dr. Barofsky over the past 23 years. He is kind, considerate and extremely knowledgeable. The staff is very friendly and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Barofsky.
About Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962446690
Education & Certifications
- Fellow In Vitroretinal Surgery
- Resident In Opthalmology, Umdnj-Nj Medical School
- Resident In Internal Medicine, Umdnj-Nj Medical School
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York City,Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barofsky has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.