See All Ophthalmologists in Lakewood, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York City,Ny and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Barofsky works at Retina Care Center in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Care Center PC
    1255 Highway 70 Ste 22, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 905-0004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Progressive High Myopia
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Progressive High Myopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barofsky?

    Feb 12, 2021
    There are no words that can possibly express the exceptional care I have received from Dr. Barofsky over the past 23 years. He is kind, considerate and extremely knowledgeable. The staff is very friendly and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Barofsky.
    Audrey Murdico — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barofsky to family and friends

    Dr. Barofsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barofsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962446690
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow In Vitroretinal Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Resident In Opthalmology, Umdnj-Nj Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Resident In Internal Medicine, Umdnj-Nj Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York City,Ny
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barofsky works at Retina Care Center in Lakewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Barofsky’s profile.

    Dr. Barofsky has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barofsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.