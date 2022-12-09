Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD
Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Great Neck Office833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 498-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I am a bariatric patient who lost over 100lbs. I needed a tummy tuck, liposuction, breast implants and lift. Dr. Bank gave me the body of my dreams! I am so satisfied with my results. He is also the kindest, sweetest doctor who makes you feel like you’re a family member and not just another patient. I had broken my nose and Dr. Bank made himself available to fix it. It came out perfect! Dr. Bank is the BEST!
About Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Hebrew
- 1083860951
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Tel Hashomer Medical Center
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Tel Aviv University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bank accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bank speaks Hebrew.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bank.
