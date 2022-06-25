See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Jonathan Axel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
37 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Axel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Axel works at Tampa Bay Pulmonary Medicine PA in Brandon, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Tampa Bay Pulmonary Medicine PA
    402 NOLAND DR, Brandon, FL 33511 (813) 655-2500
    Tampa Bay Pulmonary Medicine PA
    1704 S Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 (813) 655-2500

  South Florida Baptist Hospital

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Acute Bronchitis
Cough
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Embolism
Respiratory Failure
Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Emphysema
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr.Axel actually takes the time to sit down and look you in the eyes and talks to you to where you understand him and what he is explaining to you and your problems. Unfortunately now a days healthcare profession is not what it use to be. It's great to find a Dr. that shows interest in your well being. I find that in Dr. Axel.
    Randall J.McLaughlin — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Axel, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    37 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1013082635
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    U South Fla
    UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Axel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Axel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Axel has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Axel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

