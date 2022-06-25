Dr. Axel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Axel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Axel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Tampa Bay Pulmonary Medicine PA402 NOLAND DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 655-2500
Tampa Bay Pulmonary Medicine PA1704 S Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 655-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Axel actually takes the time to sit down and look you in the eyes and talks to you to where you understand him and what he is explaining to you and your problems. Unfortunately now a days healthcare profession is not what it use to be. It's great to find a Dr. that shows interest in your well being. I find that in Dr. Axel.
About Dr. Jonathan Axel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013082635
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U South Fla
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Axel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Axel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Axel has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Axel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Axel speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Axel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.