Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.



Dr. Aviv works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Postnasal Drip and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.