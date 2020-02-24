Dr. Jonathan Augustine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Augustine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Group Health Associates3248 Westbourne Dr Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 662-3900Monday7:30am - 5:15pmTuesday7:30am - 6:15pmWednesday7:30am - 5:15pmThursday7:30am - 5:15pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Augustine is always professional and takes great care to make sure that I am comfortable. He is always positive and shakes my hand when he enters the room. I know that he tries very hard not to hurt me when he is removing my calluses. I trust him and would give him my strongest recommendation!
- Podiatry
- English
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Augustine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augustine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Augustine has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augustine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Augustine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augustine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augustine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augustine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.