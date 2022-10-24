Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amspacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Locations
Mosaic Life Care Plastic Surgery Shoal Creek8880 NE 82nd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64158 Directions (816) 383-8180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Plastic Surgery and Dermatology5204 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 383-8180
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A is incredible! He is meticulous and delivered results I only dreamed of for many years. I am 8 weeks post op TT with muscle repair and SMART lipo. All I can say besides thanks is you won’t regret choosing Dr. A!
About Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD
- Oncoplastic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154527190
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- University of Tennessee
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Amspacher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amspacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amspacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Amspacher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amspacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amspacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amspacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.