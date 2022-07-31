Dr. Jonathan Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Alexander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Griffin Hospital.
Ridgefield Office21 South St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 438-1323
Danbury Office111 Osborne St Fl 3, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
Dr. Alexander is hands down the greatest doctor I have ever had. He takes the time to explain everything in layman’s terms and really listens to me and always is positive and offers incredible solutions. I wish he was more than just a cardiologist! Thank you Dr. A+
About Dr. Jonathan Alexander, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Harvard College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
