Overview

Dr. Jonathan Adkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll of Med



Dr. Adkins works at Lakeland Surgical Clinic in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.