Dr. Jonas Rudzki, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonas Rudzki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rudzki works at
Locations
Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1000, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-1996
Drs Lewis Unger & Barth PC2021 K St NW Ste 400, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 466-5151
Sibley Medical Building5215 Loughboro Rd NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 787-5601
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudzki is friendly, helpful, and extremely knowledgeable. I would recommend him to anyone in need of orthopedic treatment.
About Dr. Jonas Rudzki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1790890895
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudzki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudzki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudzki works at
Dr. Rudzki has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudzki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudzki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudzki.
