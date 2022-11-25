Overview

Dr. Jonas Leibowitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Leibowitz works at Jonas Leibowitz MD in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Hypoglycemia and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.