Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (125)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Gopez works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgical Associates of Abington
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Broken Neck
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 125 ratings
Patient Ratings (125)
5 Star
(100)
4 Star
(13)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 10, 2022
I finally decided to consult a surgeon regarding my long history of low back pain. The entire staff was professional and courteous. I was examined after my medical history and recent MRI were reviewed. Dr Gopez explained the different procedures available but said he recommended additional tests and referred me to a pain management specialist before considering surgery. I readily agreed with this plan and I will return after this is done.
G — Oct 10, 2022
About Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD

  Sports Medicine
  26 years of experience
  English
  1083652051
Education & Certifications

  Temple University Hospital
  JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gopez works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gopez’s profile.

125 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

