Dr. Jonas Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonas Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonas Cooper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
-
1
St. Louis Electrophysiology Specialists, LLC121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 501, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 685-7738Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
Dr. Cooper knows his business. He truly has a gift at what he does. His staff is friendly and they actually answer the phone...
About Dr. Jonas Cooper, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1154499499
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.