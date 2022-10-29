Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonas Benson, MD
Dr. Jonas Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wheaton, IL.
Dr. Benson works at
Uropartners LLC610 E Roosevelt Rd Ste 203, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 933-6708
Gustavo M. Banti M.d. Ltd302 Randall Rd Ste 306, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 653-5550
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I chose Dr Benson to do the follow-up surveillance after my 2012 kidney removal due to stage 3 cancer. What a great choice...he continued my annual scans after 5 years and my stage IV RCC cancer was found early. I owe him (and our Heavenly Father) my life. I know other patients with RCC who did not have vigilant surveillance and died quickly.
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.