Overview

Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Shulman works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reticulosarcoma, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.