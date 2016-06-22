Dr. Murdock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonah Murdock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonah Murdock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Murdock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid Atlantic Urology Associates LLC7500 Greenway Center Dr Fl 8, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 477-2000
-
2
Limited To Official Federal Duties Only50 Irving St Nw, Washington, DC 20422 Directions (202) 745-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murdock?
It has been awhile but after the few visits I have had with Dr. Murdock I thought he was great. Extremely friendly and down to earth which I love in a Dr. Also, he made a lot of sense when diagnosing. Time to make another appointment.
About Dr. Jonah Murdock, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1689840928
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murdock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murdock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murdock works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Murdock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murdock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murdock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murdock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.