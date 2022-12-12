See All Urologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Jonah Marshall, MD

Urology
4.4 (25)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonah Marshall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Marshall works at St. Peter's Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Capital Region Urology
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 106, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 438-1019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkshire Medical Center
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr. Marshall and his PA, Olga Kirk, are the best. They are never in a rush and take the time to listen to your concerns and then explain your options. Both my robotic surgery as well as the after care were first rate. I highly recommend them if you need urological surgery.
    Monika and Erasmus Schneider — Dec 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonah Marshall, MD
    About Dr. Jonah Marshall, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033223276
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marshall works at St. Peter's Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marshall’s profile.

    Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

