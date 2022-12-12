Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonah Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonah Marshall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Capital Region Urology319 S Manning Blvd Ste 106, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-1019
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marshall and his PA, Olga Kirk, are the best. They are never in a rush and take the time to listen to your concerns and then explain your options. Both my robotic surgery as well as the after care were first rate. I highly recommend them if you need urological surgery.
About Dr. Jonah Marshall, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033223276
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marshall speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
