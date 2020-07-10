Overview

Dr. Jonah Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.