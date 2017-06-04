Dr. Jona Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jona Weiss, MD
Dr. Jona Weiss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Carole Lynne Shear M.d. PC114 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 988-6060
Dr Weiss has been our son's pediatrician his whole life-he is now 12. She takes a very special interest in her patients and looks at them holistically. She takes the time needed to assess them and is concerned with their overall well being. She focuses on prevention as well as caring for issues when they arise. She is a special doctor indeed!
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356480123
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
