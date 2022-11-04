See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jon Yenari, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (33)
Overview

Dr. Jon Yenari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Yenari works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology
    3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr Yenari is very professional and in my view one of the best gynecological surgeons in Sarasota.
    Debora Blomster — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Yenari, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396718656
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Yenari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yenari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yenari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yenari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yenari works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yenari’s profile.

    Dr. Yenari has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yenari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Yenari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yenari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yenari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yenari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

