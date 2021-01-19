See All Endodontists in Gresham, OR
Endodontics
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Gresham, OR. They specialize in Endodontics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UC San Francisco - D.D.S..

Dr. Yatsushiro works at Endodontic Specialty Group in Gresham, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Endodontic Specialty Group
    320 NE 5th St, Gresham, OR 97030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 451-5840
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Apicoectomy
Endodontic Retreatment
Root Canal
Apicoectomy
Endodontic Retreatment
Root Canal

Treatment frequency



Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2021
    Caring, calm and thoughtful. I felt cared for listened too and safe
    Anne-louise S. — Jan 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS
    About Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS

    Specialties
    • Endodontics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265505408
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Practice - Long Beach VA Hospital in California|Long Beach Veterans Affairs Hospital Dental Dept.
    Medical Education
    • UC San Francisco - D.D.S.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yatsushiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yatsushiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yatsushiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yatsushiro works at Endodontic Specialty Group in Gresham, OR. View the full address on Dr. Yatsushiro’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yatsushiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yatsushiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yatsushiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yatsushiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

