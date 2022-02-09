Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Wiggins, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Wiggins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE.
Locations
Eastern Shore Gastroenterology Assocs33663 Bayview Medical Dr Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
Southern Delaware Surgery Center18941 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-9325
American Mobile Healthcare424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, knowledgeable, friendly, helpful but most importantly he listens and makes no assumptions. Appointments are difficult to get and staff is not as thorough as I would prefer but he is worth the wait
About Dr. Jon Wiggins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiggins has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.