Overview

Dr. Jon White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. White works at Orthopaedic Specialty Institute in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.