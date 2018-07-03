Dr. Jon White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon White, MD
Dr. Jon White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Irvine Orthopaedic Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 727-1901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
let me start off by saying that if you’re looking for a very personable doctor, someone that is talkative and caters to your every need then Dr Jon White is probably not for you. My first meeting with him gave me the impression he was a bit errogant. Upon my third meeting he began to open up a little bit. I am so glad I stuck with Dr. White, he is an excellent doctor and the entire staff there is fantastic and so caring. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for all of them for helping me
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1306853122
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.