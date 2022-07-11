Dr. Jon Wesley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Wesley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Wesley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Wesley works at
Locations
Vascular Specialists of Central Florida80 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 584-8395
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr. Wesley last week as I had two separate issues with my leg. I am a 57 year old long distance runner and cyclist and desperate to get back to sport. However, I wanted to ensure I was not going to hurt myself any further and wanted to receive Dr. Wesley’s view on both of my physical challenges. Dr. Wesley listened to my back story and quickly provide an assessment of my overall conditions. As a new patient this was great to experience. He provided good anecdotes to help me understand my condition and also answered all of my questions in a very thoughtful manner. It was a real pleasure meeting Dr. Wesley and I came away from the appointment feeling more educated about my condition and I had concrete next steps. I followed up with my orthopaedist as recommended immediately after leaving the office. I highly recommend Dr. Wesley to anyone suffering from a vascular issue.
About Dr. Jon Wesley, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1538149331
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute|National Institute of Health - University of Wisconsin Medical School|University Mi Hospital
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
