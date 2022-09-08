Dr. Jon Weingart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Weingart, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Weingart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1800 Orleans St Rm 6115, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 550-2400
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-3052
Champaign Dental Group6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Directions (443) 997-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I searched the entire country and think I chose the best surgeon. Friend manages a neurosurgery office in my hometown. Also talked to a neurosurgeon friend. Checked with other top neurosurgeons at the top-rated neurosurgery hospitals. Dr. Weingart exercised wisdom by removing the intra-spinal portion that was compressing my spinal cord and leaving the non-threatening benign tumor portion outside my spinal canal alone. He said it was a risk/benefit analysis. Two other surgeons I consulted apparently were not using the same approach and the risk of death or paralysis was significant. It's now been two years since my surgery, and I have no issues at all. Dr. Weingart said I have NO restrictions and can go about my life as though I never had the tumor. The only downside, and it is a minor one, is that I am supposed to have MRIs to monitor the portion of the tumor that lies outside my spinal canal to make sure it does not grow and ever cause an issue. He's also a nice person.
About Dr. Jon Weingart, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
