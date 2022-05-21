Overview

Dr. Jon Wee, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Wee works at Champaign Dental Group in Boston, MA with other offices in East Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Neoplasms and Not Specified as Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.