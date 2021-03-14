See All General Surgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Jon Vogel, MD

General Surgery
4 (13)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jon Vogel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Vogel works at University of Colorado Cancer Care in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCHealth Cancer Care - Lone Tree Medical Center
    9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    University of Colorado Hospital
    1665 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-3532
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    JULY 1, 2019 CU Specialty Care at Highlands Ranch General Surgery
    1500 Park Central Dr Ste 201, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 516-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    University of Colorado Hospital Authority
    1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 724-2728

  • Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 14, 2021
    He is highly skilled and incredibly professional and kind.
    JM — Mar 14, 2021
    About Dr. Jon Vogel, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982630794
    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

