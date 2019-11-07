Dr. Jon Ver Halen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ver Halen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Ver Halen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Ver Halen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ver Halen works at
Locations
-
1
Q5 Medical Solutions LLC7167 Colleyville Blvd Ste 103, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 416-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ver Halen?
Elaine is very professional. She evaluated my needs and decided on best treatment for me. My results are great! I never thought I would go for "brotox" or "xeomen" or whatever they are calling it, but I definitely will be back. I think I will get my jaw done too!
About Dr. Jon Ver Halen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083725972
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ver Halen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ver Halen accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ver Halen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ver Halen works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ver Halen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ver Halen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ver Halen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ver Halen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.