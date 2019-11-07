See All Plastic Surgeons in Colleyville, TX
Dr. Jon Ver Halen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Jon Ver Halen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ver Halen works at Q5 Medical Solutions LLC in Colleyville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Q5 Medical Solutions LLC
    7167 Colleyville Blvd Ste 103, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 416-8080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2019
    Elaine is very professional. She evaluated my needs and decided on best treatment for me. My results are great! I never thought I would go for "brotox" or "xeomen" or whatever they are calling it, but I definitely will be back. I think I will get my jaw done too!
    Joe H — Nov 07, 2019
    About Dr. Jon Ver Halen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083725972
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Ver Halen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ver Halen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ver Halen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ver Halen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ver Halen works at Q5 Medical Solutions LLC in Colleyville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ver Halen’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ver Halen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ver Halen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ver Halen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ver Halen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

