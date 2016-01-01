Dr. Jon Vandewalker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandewalker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Vandewalker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jon Vandewalker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Vandewalker works at
Locations
Pier 210 Dental Group635 Mikkelsen Dr Pier 210, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 830-1132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jon Vandewalker, DDS
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366671208
Education & Certifications
- Lackland Afb|USAF Keesler Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandewalker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandewalker accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandewalker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vandewalker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandewalker.
