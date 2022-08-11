Dr. Jon Van Slate, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Slate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Van Slate, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jon Van Slate, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH.
Locations
Locations
Augusta Drive Dental Care1011 Augusta Dr Ste 201, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 379-6360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a family of 3 we visit Dr. Van Slate's office at least twice a year for checkups. As usual everything always goes really smooth, they are great on following up before and after the visit and they are truly diligent and excellent professionals that really care for you as a patient. The doctor and his staff are super cordial and they take the time they need to provide a great service! I've been a patient of his for over 10 years and even though I no longer live around the area, I will take the trip there when I need.
About Dr. Jon Van Slate, DDS
- Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Fellow of Academy of General Dentistry, Fellow of the Las Vegas Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH
Dr. Van Slate speaks Spanish.
Dr. Van Slate speaks Spanish.
