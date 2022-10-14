See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Jon Uggen, DO

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jon Uggen, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Uggen works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    MD West One - Omaha
    8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-4111
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    MD West One - Healthwest
    16120 W Dodge Frontage Rd, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Excellent care! Patient centered, easy to make an appointment and a life changing hip replacement.
    — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Uggen, DO

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417155797
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Orthpaedic Research Institue-Adult Reconstruction
    Internship
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
