Dr. Jon Uggen, DO
Dr. Jon Uggen, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
MD West One - Omaha8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-4111MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
MD West One - Healthwest16120 W Dodge Frontage Rd, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 390-4111
- Methodist Hospital
Excellent care! Patient centered, easy to make an appointment and a life changing hip replacement.
About Dr. Jon Uggen, DO
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- Anderson Orthpaedic Research Institue-Adult Reconstruction
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Orthopedic Surgery
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Uggen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uggen.
