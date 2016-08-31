Dr. Jon Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Tucker, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Tucker works at
Locations
Allegheny Neurological Associates490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 321-2162
Adjacent to St. Clair Hospital1082 Bower Hill Rd Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 276-0267
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend-excellent doctor who spared me from unnessessary surgery that another doctor had recommended. My broken arm healed perfectly under his care.
About Dr. Jon Tucker, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124029178
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
