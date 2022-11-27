Dr. Jon Trankina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trankina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Trankina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Trankina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Trankina works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates LLC488 Kennesaw Ave NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-3075
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 308, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 926-5459
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trankina?
I went to get a colonoscopy last week and scheduled it by phone. I didn't meet Dr. Trankina beforehand, but my general practitioner recommended him. He was great and the staff at the Atlanta Gastroenterology center were very friendly and competent. I was asleep the whole procedure and woke up with no discomfort. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jon Trankina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447206164
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trankina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trankina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trankina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trankina works at
Dr. Trankina has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trankina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Trankina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trankina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trankina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trankina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.