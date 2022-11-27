Overview

Dr. Jon Trankina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Trankina works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Pediatric and Adolescent Division in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.